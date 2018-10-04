Major boost as Madoka Half Marathon is launched in Nairobi

A total of Sh1 million will be up for grabs in the 13th edition of the Safaricom Madoka Half Marathon that is slated for October 20 in Taita Taveta County.

Speaking at the launch, Major (Rtd) Marsden Madoka, chairman, Tesia Isanga organiser and founder said the growth and success of the marathon since inception, highlighting its impact in growing athletes in the Coast region as well as the country.

“The marathon has fulfilled its mission of nurturing local talent in the region as it has elevated a number of local athletes from the region to international heights.” He further stated that plans are afoot to organise training and coaching camps starting in 2019 to further nurture athletic talents.

“There is a need to continue developing the talents of promising young athletes by having training camps over school holidays. We are stepping up our efforts to raise monies to achieve this goal,” Panuel Mkungo, the winner of the Philadelphia and Miami half-marathons is among the top athletes expected at the race.

Defending champions Isaac Kipkoech and Nancy Kiprop have also confirmed participation. In addition to the 21km race, the competition will have six other categories; 12km for juniors, 8km for men over 45 years, 8km for women over 35 years, 6km for boys under 12 years, 4km for girls under 12 years and 2km for corporate bodies.

The winners of the 21km race will receive a cash prize of Sh 500,000 each, with second and third-placed finishers getting Sh250,000 and Sh 100,000 respectively. This makes the marathon the second highest paying in the country.