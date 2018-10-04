Kenya and South Africa strengthen tourism ties

Faith Chebet @chebetkorir

In a bid to improve tourism between Kenya and South Africa, South African Tourism (SAT) recently held a trade workshop in partnership with Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) and South African Product owners (Sapo) with an aim of selling travel products and services to the travel industry.

Held at the Crowne Plaza in Nairobi, the trade workshop played host to a number of Kenyan and South African travel exhibitors.

Speaking during the event, KATA CEO Nicanor Sabula expressed confidence in the partnership saying that it will benefit Kenyans be it for business or pleasure purposes. “ We have been promoting destinations such as Dubai and Turkey to our citizens and it is now time we sell our neighbour South Africa in order to create new and exciting opportunities for Kenyans and the rest of East Africa as a whole,” he added.

The conference comes just days after South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister, Malusi Gigaba, announced an ease in visa regulations in order to enable more tourists to visit and tour the country. This initiative will enable South Africa to grow the already R400 billion industry that contributes about 8 per cent to the country’s GDP.

This initiative will further enable Kenya Association of Travel Agents (Kata) to mine more revenue from South Africa. The partnership will also enable Kata to negotiate for more affordable rates for Kenyans in order to enable more Kenyans to travel to South Africa.

Improved security coupled with the relaxed visa processes will aid in enticing more people to visit the largest country in Africa. The South African delegation received a Kenyan immersion from the KATA members in order to help them get the full Kenyan experience and get to see what the Kenyan side has to offer. The South African delegation toured the Giraffe centre and the Maasai market; and feasted on Kenyan cuisine.