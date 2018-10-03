Curriculum Reforms: CS Amina expresses confidence in reform progress 

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says the roll out of the new competency based curriculum is well on course, as students in grade 3 in the 350 schools selected for the pilot project are set to join grade four next year, January.

Amina who was attending a consultative meeting of the competency based curriculum with members of the National Steering Committee said the roll out process is way beyond international set standards, this even as several stake holders continue to raise red flags over the country’s preparedness in rolling out the competency based curriculum.

Amina has in the meantime said this year’s examination is well on course, warning schools against plotting on engaging in exam cheating.