Over 600 KCPE candidates of Mwiki Primary benefit from a donation of 4,000 revision books

Over 600 Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE) candidates of Mwiki Primary School in Githurai 45, Kiambu County, have received 4000 copies of revision books ahead of the national examinations slated for October 30 to November 1 this year.

The school saw the number of recorded candidates rise from 594 in 2017 to 647 this year, the highest ever to be registered for a national primary examination in one school in the country. While receiving the books from Ritepak Limited Company, head teacher Joseph Kimani expressed optimism this is going to boost the school’s mean score, which stands at 252.16 marks in last year’s examinations.

“We have projected to achieve a mean score of 260 marks this year and hope this donation would improve our performance,” Kimani told People Daily. And as the school continues to witness high enrolments every year its performance on the other hand, has not been very good but its graph has maintained a normal curve according to the head teacher. He cites various challenges.

He said the donation is crucial to address the ratio of students to books and guide the school in what it intends to do. “At the beginning of the year we had two candidates for one book in the beginning of the year. But with this donation, we are sure to record an improved ratio that would go alongside our projections for better results,” he added last Friday at the school.

The books presented cover all the six subjects being examined in this year’s examination including Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Social Studies, Christian Religious Education and Sciences. Ritepak Limited Managing Director, Mwangi Muriuki said the company has a strategic focus of choosing schools that are in need of assistance and adopt them.

“What we do is we go to these schools and try to understand their needs then evaluate our capability to assist then move in. As part of our corporate social responsibility this year we decided to donate revision books to the school to make it easier for the candidates during their preparation for examinations,” said Muriuki who founded the company in 2014.

The company is replicating what private firms do in the West by starting community projects, adopt schools, support them and eventually adopt students and link them to their programmes. “For instance, we adopted a school in a slum settlement along Mombasa Road and linked it to our manufacturing facility. We are now giving them scholarships to advance their academic careers in our company,” he said. For the Mwiki Primary School, Muriuki is calling on the County Government of Kiambu to partner with Ritepak so that they can be able to start picking one pupil each year to join the company.

The company manufactures food-packaging material. Mwiki Member of County Assembly, James Kimani who was present called on the County Government to ensure devolution of education is done efficiently to the ward level to address existing academic challenges.

“For instance, this school is overpopulated. I am therefore urging the government to purchase land in order to decongest the school,” said the MCA. Standing on a one-acre piece of land the school hosts over 3, 000 students most of them coming from single parentage households in residential areas adjacent to the school.