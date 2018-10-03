Barca clash has special meaning for Spurs boss Pochettino

London, Tuesday @PeopleSports11

In dire need of a famous victor to revive his team’s Champions League campaign, Mauricio Pochettino (pictured) will draw on the memory of the most cherished success of his career when Tottenham host Barcelona on Wednesday.

Pochettino’s side can ill afford a damaging defeat against the Spanish champions after conceding two late goals to lose their opening Group B match 2-1 at Inter Milan.

A loss against Lionel Messi and company at Wembley would leave Tottenham facing a tough task qualifying for the knockout stages in their remaining four games.

It is a perilous situation that leads Tottenham boss Pochettino to recall the day his Espanyol team upset the odds in the Barcelona derby to start his journey to managerial stardom.

Pochettino’s three years in charge of Espanyol came after he spent nine years with the club, in two spells as a player.

That time in the trenches made Pochettino a favourite son of Espanyol’s fans, giving the Argentine a special affinity for the rivalry with Barca. Given Barcelona’s history and financial might in contrast to the less glamorous Espanyol, it is little surprise Pochettino found it tough to get the better of the superpower from the other side of town.

In nine local derbies against Barca, Pochettino’s team managed only one win, with five defeats and three draws.

But that lone success remains a touchstone moment for Pochettino.

Back in February 2009, Pochettino secured the first win of his managerial career in the most unlikely circumstances as lowly Espanyol stunned Pep Guardiola’s star-studded Barca in the Camp Nou.

It was Espanyol’s first victory at the home of their rivals for 27 years and, even now, Pochettino can’t quite believe it happened.

“I don’t know how we did it. All the people were saying Espanyol were dead and had no chance,” he said. “It was a special victory and an unbelievable memory.”

Pochettino’s special relationship with Espanyol has seen him refuse to contemplate the possibility of ever managing Barcelona, even though it would rank as a step up from Tottenham.

-AFP