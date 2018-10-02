English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
EFFICIENT POLICE SERVICE: President Kenyatta urges officers to embrace the new integration
President Uhuru Kenyatta says the recent integration of the regular and Administration Police formations is aimed at improving efficiency in service delivery and end impunity.
Speaking when he hosted the outgoing and incoming commissioners of the National Police Service Commission and the Independent Police Oversight Authority -IPOA at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta urged the new joint police force to work with dignity and redeem its image.