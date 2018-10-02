English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

EFFICIENT POLICE SERVICE: President Kenyatta urges officers to embrace the new integration

EFFICIENT POLICE SERVICE

K24 Tv October 2, 2018
2,520 Less than a minute
Kenya Police Service officers march during a previous national holiday celebrations. Photo/FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the recent integration of the regular and Administration Police formations is aimed at improving efficiency in service delivery and end impunity.

Speaking when he hosted the outgoing and incoming commissioners of the National Police Service Commission and the Independent Police Oversight Authority -IPOA at State House Nairobi, President Kenyatta urged the new joint police force to work with dignity and redeem its image.

 

Show More

Related Articles

October 3, 2018
2,419

Kinoti, Haji plan joint efforts in prosecutions

October 3, 2018
2,418

Melania week-long Africa trip kicks off

October 3, 2018
2,416

Makonde still in limbo

October 3, 2018
2,412

Joho, Oparanya tell off Ruto over remarks on Raila