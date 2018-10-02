English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

THE MYSTERY ‘JOWIE’: K24tv retraces murder suspect Joseph Irungu’s life in Nakuru

K24 Tv October 2, 2018
He has hit the headlines and dominated the airwaves over the last 7 days  after police identified him as the key suspect in the brutal murder of 28 year old business woman Monica Kimani almost a fortnight ago. But who exactly if Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie?

Who are his family members and what kind of person was he when he was growing up? our reporter Grace Kuria travelled to his place of birth in Nakuru and spoke to a section  of residents in an attempt to reveal his true identity ,here is what she found.

 

 

