KCB, Nairobi Stima chase SPL’s final promotion slot

All eyes will be on Premiership promotion chasing KCB and Nairobi Stima today in crucial National Super League (NSL) midweek matches in Mombasa and Naivasha respectively.

Nairobi Stima which has endured an uneven run in the second leg of the campaign will be facing already promoted siblings Western Stima at Karuturi Grounds.

Their direct rivals for the second and only remaining slot for automatic promotion, KCB who are second in the log with 69 points are away to another power unit in the shape of seventh placed Coast Stima at Mbaraki Grounds this afternoon.

Time is running out for Ibrahim Shikanda’s third-placed Nairobi Stima side who need to win all their remaining fixtures and hope that the Bankers fumble at some point, in order to make a maiden appearance to the top flight league.

“It is all in our hands now; we must just deliver, nothing else! These are crucial times and we hope that everything goes as planned,” said Shikanda who has in his ranks the league top scorer Stephen Owusu who is enjoying a renaissance of sorts after being dumped by former SportPesa Premier League Champions Tusker FC at the close of last season.

The Ghanaian import notched a brace against Administration Police recently to take his tally to 20 goals. Nairobi Stima on 66 points, will, however, still remain within the play-off range regardless of today’s derby result.

Inconsistent Ushuru under Ken Kenyatta played out to their 11th draw of the season against hard fighting St. Joseph’s Youth last Friday. Their 1-1 tie ensured the taxmen now have 62 points and fourth on the log with their next match against relegation casualties GFE 105 who are 18th on the log with a meagre 21 points to boot.