English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

PRISON REFORMS : President Kenyatta to sign 2018 Prison Enterprise Corporation order

PRISON REFORMS

K24 Tv October 2, 2018
2,524 Less than a minute

President Uhuru Kenyatta, is scheduled to sign a new order that will see the formation of the Kenya Prison Enterprise Corporation which transform the correctional services into a financially self sustaining entity.

The new corporation will be in charge of the over 18,000 acres of land owned by the prisons service and other assets will contribute to the realisation of the big four agenda particularly food security, affordable housing and manufacturing.

 

 

Show More

Related Articles

October 3, 2018
2,419

Kinoti, Haji plan joint efforts in prosecutions

October 3, 2018
2,419

Melania week-long Africa trip kicks off

October 3, 2018
2,417

Makonde still in limbo

October 3, 2018
2,412

Joho, Oparanya tell off Ruto over remarks on Raila