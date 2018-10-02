English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
PRISON REFORMS : President Kenyatta to sign 2018 Prison Enterprise Corporation order
PRISON REFORMS
President Uhuru Kenyatta, is scheduled to sign a new order that will see the formation of the Kenya Prison Enterprise Corporation which transform the correctional services into a financially self sustaining entity.
The new corporation will be in charge of the over 18,000 acres of land owned by the prisons service and other assets will contribute to the realisation of the big four agenda particularly food security, affordable housing and manufacturing.