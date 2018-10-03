CUEA, KU on top of league standings opening week of Varsity league

Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA) has topped Conference B while rivals Kenyatta University topped Pool A of the inaugural Kenya Universities Sports Association (KUSA) rugby 15-aside Varsity league held at the University of Nairobi Grounds, the home of Kenya Cup side Mean Machine.

Catholic Monks cruised 44-14 over Technical University of Kenya (TUK) in the opener match to earn a bonus point courtesy of having clear three tries over their opponent to top Pool B.

Kenyatta University took command of pool A with four points eked from a hard fought 23-14 win over Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) in the last match of the day.

Geoffrey Okwach scored a hat-trick for CUEA in their eight-try opener fixture win. Maxwell Omondi touched down twice while Edward Oyucho, Brian Ayimba and Samuel Otieno scored a try each with Otieno converting twice.

TUK crossed over the chalk twice with both conversions coming off Anthony Omondi’s boot.

Winger Brian Kadenge, lock- Steve Biko and Stormy Odhiambo scored a try each for Kenyatta University while Lionel Ajelity converted a try and scored two penalties for their 23-14 win over JKUAT.

University of Nairobi and Egerton University rallied from behind to defeat University of Eldoret and Technical University of Mombasa respectively.

UoN comeback earned the home team the second place in Pool B with losers of the first leg fixtures-UoE and TUK settling for third and fourth place with a bonus point each.

UoN went for the break trailing 8-10 to return to score 19 points in the second half to win the match 27-18 whilst TUM lost the lead to Egerton in the last play of the match after Kevin Ledama slit his way through a 22-metre dash past TUM late tackles for a corner try to win it.

Kenya Simbas fly-half was instrumental for TUM’s performance, contributing six points off his boot in the 11-12 narrow loss to settle for two bonus points for third place while Jkuat sit at the bottom with a point.

The League shifts venue to Catholic University sports grounds for the second leg of the 5-legged rugby 15-aside competition.