Kanyamedha start league on bright note

Kanyamedha Ladies and debutants Kisumu Saints men have never won the Lake Region Handball League title but their perfect start to the 2018-2019 season and early surge to the top of the league’s standings could be an indicator a new era of champions in the league could be in the making.

At the close of week one, Kanyamedha Ladies have taken a strong early lead after eight matches with maximum 16 points, followed by 2015-2016 season’s champions Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) with 14 points from seven wins and one defeat against leaders Kanyamedha Ladies.

“We are happy for how we have started the league and I want to say that the ladies are determined and we shall carry the league trophy this year. Our new team slogan will be ‘Hatucheki na watu’ literally translated to mean, ‘we’re ruthless this season,” said Kanyamedha coach Lydia Opiyo.

Kisumu Polytechnic are third with 12 points from six wins and two defeats as reigning champions Kirembe come a distant in fourth place with five points from five draws and three defeats tying with Kisumu Academy who are fifth on log with inferior goal difference.

In the men’s category, debutants Kisumu Saints take early lead with 16 maximum points from eight wins out of eight matches as JOOUST men follow up closely with 15 points from seven wins and a draw while other newcomers Gusii Club sit pretty third on the log with 14 points from seven wins and one defeat.

Coincidentally as is in the ladies standings where reigning champions Kirembe are fourth on the log, Kisumu Academy, reigning champions and three times league winners are also fourth on the men’s table standings. They won six matches, lost one and drew one to collect 13 points.

“It’s not the best start for Kisumu Academy as three-times defending champions but we understand, they are hit with major injuries and this could prove costly for them and I think they are going to have a hard task retaining their trophy,” observed league director Robert Owino Ojwang.

Fifth is Kisumu Polytechnic with 10 points from five wins and three defeats, tying in points with Maseno University and Kanyamedha men in sixth and seventh place and final playoff slots.