PACIFYING OLPOSIMORU: Gov’t bars Politicians from holding rallies in bid to promote cohesion

Politicians have been warned against holding political meetings in the tension prone towns of Olenguruone and Olposimoru areas of Narok county in a bid to promote cohesion.

Rift-Valley regional coordinator Mongo Chimwaga says security agencies manning the Nakuru-Narok county borders are on high alert to deal with any outbreak of violence.

This as Maasai leaders accused the national cohesion and integration commission of bias in dealing with the conflict.