PACIFYING OLPOSIMORU: Gov’t bars Politicians from holding rallies in bid to promote cohesion

PACIFYING OLPOSIMORU

K24 Tv October 2, 2018
Politicians have been warned  against holding  political meetings  in the tension prone towns of Olenguruone and Olposimoru areas of Narok county in a bid  to promote cohesion.

Rift-Valley regional coordinator Mongo Chimwaga says  security agencies manning the Nakuru-Narok county borders  are on high alert to deal with any outbreak of violence.

This as Maasai leaders accused the national cohesion and integration commission of bias in dealing with the conflict.

 

