League positions remain key as challenger in this year’s competition

Alex Njue @PeopleSport11

Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men premier league defending champions and rivals Wazalendo maintained positional status at the 2018 season standings despite registering mixed results over the weekend at the City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Police stop favourites Green Sharks 3-2 in a fancied match which saw Police earn three fresh points for a lift to 39, to leave them a win away from leveling with leaders Butali Warriors while third placed Wazalendo on a 26-point trail remained third despite a 2-1 loss to Western Jaguars in Kakamega.

Wazalendo remained third thanks to fourth-placed Green Sharks loss to Police. A double over Police resultant could have seen Sharks go over Wazalendo on the standings.

The law enforcers grabbed the lead 10 minutes into play, Kenyan international Amos Birkibir registering the opener, cancelled by David Kiberenge with a leveler in the second quarter for a 1-1 score at the break.

Birkibir returned to the goal net-a minute into the second half period to regain the lead extended by fellow line breaker Samuel Wokila in the last quarter with two minutes left on the clock to make it 3-1, fiercely cut down to 3-2 by livewire Victor Osiche a minute later courtesy of a penalty shot.

The win for Police was a game changer in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) premier league as the defending champions, denying Sharks a double over them having lost the first encounter 3-4 to them at the same venue on May 5.

Wazalendo in Kakamega faced it rough as the league bottom-placed side Western Jaguars descended 2-1 upon them at the home grounds, Eregi Teachers college grounds and a counter against Wazalendo having lost to them by the same score on June 30 at City Park.

Jaguars win had no immediate positional impact, as they remained 12th with 11 points courtesy of the second win of the season.

Jaguars Peter Okova coach praised Allan Malit for his outstanding performance having switched him from his usual holding mid to striking position in the return fixture.

“We switched Allan Malit to the striking unit and it paid off- he scored the opener goal and contributed fully to the second penalty goal in the second half. Against Wazalendo over the weekend, we played basics and operated as a unit,” commented Okova. Jaguras win overcame a trail of two losses and two stalemates in their previous five encounters.

Meanwhile, Women’s premier league defending champions Telkom shot up to 30 amassed points owing to a 7-0 win over Sliders in the only women’s fixture played at the City Park.

Scoring machine Audrey Omaido registered a hattrick in the match completed by Lilian Aura, Jackline Mwangi, Caroline Guchu and young blood Maureen Okumu for a double over Sliders, the first encounter ending 5-2 on May 6.

Telkom is now nine points clear ahead of second-placed Strathmore Scorpions in the seven-team league in their 10th unbeaten match.