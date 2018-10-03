Stray Lions maul hapless Ruaraka with 70-run NPCA tie win

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Former Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super Division champions Stray Lions convincingly beat Ruaraka Sports Club by 70 runs in the Elite 50 Over competition.

The second-placed Lions who won toss and selected to bat were in cruise control in their innings as they posted 205/9 on the board in their allotted overs.

The batting order did just enough on the crease to silence the opponents at Peponi School led by Anand Ranganathan (55 off 74 balls).

The Lions were effective enough in ball selection and placement against Ruaraka though Hashit Vekaria gifted himself a four-wicket haul.

Abhijeet Vernia (53 off 49 balls) and Shem Ngoche (25 off 39 balls) were also instrumental in shoring up the numbers for the Lions on the board before being bowled out by Hitesh Varsani and Dipesh Bhudia respectively.

Legendary Maurice Odumbe (22 off 23 balls) had his fair contribution before being trapped leg before wicket by the impeccable delivery by Purshotam Vekaria.

On resumption, the lowly Ruaraka just combined for a score total of 125/10 in their low chase for the 206 target.

Their top run-getter was Pankaj Bhudia (38 off 34 balls) who put in two boundaries and a single six in the afternoon session. He was later to be bowled out by seam bowler Shem Ngoche’s short and tight balls which proved a handful.

Meanwhile, Obuya Academy beat Sikh Union by six wickets in another encounter at Forest Road.

The Sikhs who won the toss and selected to bat put in a score of 255/8 on the board. Jasraj Singh (53 off 68 balls) was the top scorer with nine boundaries to his name in an innings that had 27 extra balls.

After the break, Obuya Academy who had Collins Obuya (115 off 56 balls) wrecking havoc. He was helped in the task by Sandeep Adole (51 off 138 balls) who had four boundaries as they put in 257/3 at close.