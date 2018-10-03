Kinoti, Haji plan joint efforts in prosecutions

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Police officers and State prosecutors will soon start having joint operations in efforts to boost trial outcomes of criminal cases.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti (pictured) said his office would work closely with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to ensure more success in investigation and prosecution of cases.

The move comes amid a high number of cases that have been thrown out of court because of lack of enough evidence.

Kinoti said the defence lawyers have often exploited weaknesses in synergies between the police and prosecutors to poke holes in the submissions.

“The defence has in the past used this as a weakness where the prosecutor meets the investigator in court and asks for the file without prior knowledge of the case. We want them to work together so that there is prior knowledge of what is being prosecuted in court,” he said.

Kinoti, who spoke yesterday during the induction of new staff in the DPP’s office, accused the Judiciary of dismissing “well investigated” cases.

“We are always being told to present watertight cases. When the exhibit is there, the evidence is there and the witnesses are there, how watertight do you want it to be or should we go back to school?” he posed.

Haji said his office and the DCI would be interacting from the onset of investigations to corroborate evidence to ensure successful prosecution. “Our ultimate goal is to serve the public. Prosecutors are essential gatekeepers in our criminal justice system,” he said.

The 90 inductees in the DPP’s office, including 70 new prosecutors, will be trained and sent to serve in courts across the 47 counties to expedite prosecution of criminal and other cases.