Ex-MPs take issue with size of Executive

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Former legislators are proposing national talks to discuss what they termed as “several burning issues”. The politicians said Kenyans need dialogue to save the country from disintegrating.

Led by the former Mbeere South MP Mutava Musyimi, they said the size, structure and function of government are some of the issues that need to be deliberated on.

“We are concerned about the size, structure and the performance of government,” he said.

Referring to a report on the social-economic impact of the Constitution, which was tabled in the last Parliament by the Auditor General, the leaders said Kenyans should decide wether the current representation is necessary.

They challenged Parliament to come up with a solution to the huge wage bill, saying Kenyans are unhappy that their taxes are used to pay salaries to a large number of leaders whose impact they do not feel.

The politicians who included former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando, former Kajiado Senator Peter ole Mositet and former Nairobi Speaker Alex ole Magelo, also called for electoral reforms.

They said changes should be made at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission following the resignation of three commissioners.

“ The remaining commissioners lack quorum and reforms should be put in place immediately to have the issue addressed,” they emphasized.

Mositet lauded President Uhuru’s anti-corruption efforts but called on him to extend the fight to county governments.

Magelo urged the leadership to take advantage of the prevailing peace in the country to address the contentious questions of national interest.

They also said they support the Building Bridges Initiative of President Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga.