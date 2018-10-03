Joho, Oparanya tell off Ruto over remarks on Raila

George Kebaso and Tom Rachuonyo @PeopleDailyKe

ODM politicians yesterday sustained their attacks on Deputy President William Ruto over his recent remarks about party leader Raila Odinga.

In Kakamega, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is ODM deputy leader, demanded an apology from Ruto, saying his utterances on Raila did not reflect the status of his office.

“The comments were reckless coming at a time when the country is enjoying relative calm due to the handshake,” Oparanya said in a statement.

While on a tour of the Coast region at the weekend, Ruto accused Raila of using his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta to introduce “conmanship, confusion and hypocrisy” to the ruling Jubilee.

Ruto also accused Raila of plotting to divide Jubilee.

In Migori, Oparanya’s co-deputy party leader Hassan Joho led another group politicians in defending their party leader.

The politicians linked Ruto’s remarks to what they called his frustrations about the 2022 elections.

“Ruto scheme to create divisions for political survival has hit a snag because several Jubilee MPs have changed stance and now support the call for a referendum to amend the 2010 constitution,” the Mombasa governor said a campaign rally for ODM candidate in the Migori senate by-election Ochillo Ayacko.

At Orange House, Nairobi a group of women leaders led by ODM Nairobi Women Branch chairperson Catherine Okoth told Ruto to stop blaming Raila for his political woes.

“We want to remind the DP that Raila is where he left him seven years ago — in ODM. He has nothing to do with his woes in Jubilee,” Okoth said.