Police merger ‘will end impunity’

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

The integration of Administration and Regular police units will improve efficiency in service delivery and help end impunity among officers, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

He challenged the new joint unit—General Duty Police—to work with dignity to redeem its image from tags of being the “most corrupt”.

“This is a new service that should have no place for impunity. It serves Kenyans equally and ensure that those that need punishment are punished with respect to the law,” said the President.

Uhuru spoke at State House, Nairobi, where he hosted outgoing and new commissioners of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (Ipoa).

The President said the first mandate of the police is to serve Kenyans and ensure the country’s security.

“The most desirable attitude in policing is that the public comes first. This attribute, coupled with integrity, is, indeed, key to maintaining, on a lasting basis, security and safety in society,” he said.

The Head of State also received exit reports from the two NPSC and Ipoa as well as four policy documents from the NPSC on housing, training and development, welfare, and psychological counselling of officers. He said the new housing arrangement will restore officers’ pride and dignity.