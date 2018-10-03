‘No more preferential treatment for Obado’ at prison

Irene Githinji @gitshee

It has been a different experience for Migori Governor Okoth Obado with each passing day for the past one-and-half-weeks that he has been at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Within the nine days that Obado, who is awaiting his bail ruling next Monday, has been at the facility, he has been held in different blocks, with different treatment.

When he first set foot at the prison, he was accorded VIP treatment. But when he was taken back on Thursday evening after High Court judge Jessie Lesiit denied him bail, he was booked to a block where capital offences suspects are held and was given the grey uniform.

Reports now indicate he has since been moved to a different room, commonly known as G1, but still within the capital offences block.

Sources say the room is small and cannot even fit a bed thus he has been provided with a high density mattress and new bedding. His room, just like any other holding capital offenders and those at block K for robbery inmates, has no toilets inside the cubicles.

“Security is very tight in this block and they cannot be allowed to move around at night. Once the lock-up is done at 6.30pm, keys are put away. The inmates have to relieve themselves in a bucket or wait until the next day at 6am,” said our source.

But Commissioner General of Prisons, Isaya Osugo said Obado was processed procedurally, given a prison number and placed in a cell bloc for capital offenders.

“We wish to state categorically that Obado has not been given any preferential treatment in terms of accommodation, clothing, feeding and visits which are all regulated in accordance to prisons and regulations,” said Osuga in a statement on Monday.

Sources indicated yesterday that as far as food is concerned, Obado is still getting similar menu as the rest of inmates. It is however, better prepared and more tasty.