KRA employs measures to expand tax base

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has launched a new website to improve and enhance customer service management.

The website will also serve as a multi-fold improvement in customer satisfaction levels and as a tool of trust in the course of tax service delivery.

Besides, it will help in improving customer experience which is seen as a key pillar in expansion of the revenue base by reaching out to a large number of taxpayers to inform them of key events including tax filling dates.

Speaking on Monday during the launch of the website and the 2018 taxpayers’ month activities, KRA commissioner general John Njiraini said that they would launch key activities geared towards improving customer service delivery, including the introduction of scanners at the JKIA passenger arrivals terminal.

Njiraini said that the scanner is an important milestone that would greatly help in addressing customer concerns instead of stripping passengers’ personal effects.

“A similar approach is being adopted at key passenger entry points at the Moi Airport in Mombasa as well as Namanga, Busia and Malaba borders.

The tax base expansion strategy focuses on tapping into the potential provided by technology to identify and bring into the tax net Kenyans engaged in gainful business and who ought to be paying tax but are not,” said Njiraini.

KRA board chairman Francis Muthaura said that in line with the Big Four agenda, the organisation has re-configured tax compliance and audit processes which are anchored on risk profiles and data analysis.

“This is not only meant to optimise compliance and audit interventions but to also assure objectivity in engagement with taxpayers,” said Muthaura.