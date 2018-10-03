ASK set to construct expo hall

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this week lay the foundation stone for the construction of a multi-million-shilling multipurpose Expo Hall during this year’s International Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Trade Fair.

The President, who officially opens the largest East and Central Africa trade extravaganza, will inaugurate the mixed land master plan Expo Hall on Thursday at the Jamhuri Show Grounds.

“This is a mixed land master plan. The multipurpose Expo Hall, upon completion, will ensure Jamhuri Park Grounds will be a hive of activity lined up throughout the year. The facility will not be idle,” ASK chief executive Batram Muthoka told People Daily at the Show Grounds.

Upon completion, the expansive Jamhuri Park grounds and venue for the annual International Trade Fair and Sales is set to be transformed into a 24-hour economy.

A master plan prepared by the ASK has netted other stakeholders as key partners in this project whose investment costs could not immediately be established.

Muthoka confirmed the process is in top gear to transform the grounds into a modern spec-tare destination for investors and an entertainment joint all-year round.

For decades the grounds usage has remained at 40 per cent off shore but the development will shore up its use to 90 per cent in five years.

“ The silence of the grounds has been haunting each time the extravaganza comes to an end each year. There are no activities after this. It’s like a graveyard. This is set to come to an end,” said Muthoka, adding that there will be a light commuter railway starting from the railway station to the show grounds.