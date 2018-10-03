Kenya,SA in talks to solve visa obstacles.

Kenya and South Africa are at advanced level of talks in ensuring travel visa hitches are addressed by the two governments as soon as possible to enable tourism to grow.

This was revealed during a joint trade workshop organised by South African Tourism (SAT) and Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) at Nairobi Serena yesterday. The event’s theme is “Heritage, Hospitality and Sustainable Tourism Development”.

The workshop played host to a number of Kenyan and South African travel exhibitors with an aim of selling travel products, services and offerings to the travel trade industry.

It comes just days after South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba announced an ease in visa regulations to enable more tourists to visit and tour the country. The initiative will further enable KATA to mint more revenue from South Africa. The partnership will also enable the association to negotiate for more affordable rates for Kenyans to enable them to travel to South Africa to explore business opportunities or for pleasure.

“As South African Tourism we are very passionate and enthusiastic about the East African market especially Kenya. We greatly understand the lucrative potential that this market has to offer South Africa and we are very excited for Kenyans to explore the great opportunities we have to offer,” Bontle Madiba (pictured) SAT Regional Trade Relations Manager Africa said.

“ The inter-regional travel combined with unmatched travel discounts we aim to offer KATA will ensure both Kenya and South Africa benefit from this exciting partnership,” she added.