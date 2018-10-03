Be cautious of where you leave personal data

Steve Umidha @steveumidha

It is a normal practice to leave your identity documents or personal information at the reception counters while accessing buildings.

But have you ever wondered what your personal data will be used for later or how it will be stored?

The practice, according to the Information Ministry, now poses irreversible risks to your personal security as it offers opportunities for unauthorised persons to steal your identity by creating fake online accounts or identity documents such national IDs or employment cards.

Further, the ministry is warning that public institutions such as hospitals, schools or even neighbourhood watch groups (nyumba kumi) where dozens of personal information is collected and stored for access of services, could also be likely targets for criminals .

Information Cabinet secretary Joseph Mucheru is now calling for public vigilance on sharing of their personal data, as the country ponders a review of Data Protection Bill 2018 as well as Privacy and Data Protection Policy 2018, both of which seek to address such emerging concerns. The Bill is currently before the National Assembly and Senate anticipating ratification.

“As you give your views, I want you to take a moment and ponder the risks that may come with improper use of data,” he said yesterday.

The Bill, Mucheru said, “will provide direction at how these sensitive data should be managed in all facets including collection, access, processing, encryption, transmission and storage.”

He was speaking during a public consultation on the legislative framework and policy on data protection organised by Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The proposed law contains provisions that will, among other things, significantly change how public and private entities handle information entrusted to them.

Organisations will have to inform users of any personal data they are collecting, the purpose for gathering it and how long the data will be stored. The law will also give users the right to decline to have their data collected as well as demand to have false data corrected or deleted upon demand.

The Data Protection Bill 2018 also aims to limit cases of unjustified access to users’ personal data by third parties, which is often used to commit malice, criminal acts or incriminate unsuspecting individuals.

Across the globe, hackers continue to outsmart technology experts as well as giant tech firms, and are increasingly inventing applications, often operated remotely, to access user information to commit criminal acts such as money laundering or even murder.

Popular online social media and social networking service company, Facebook was recently compelled to remove a feature that allowed users to enter phone numbers or email addresses into their search tool. This was after discovering that the feature was being misused by fraudsters to get public profile information affecting about 87 million users around the world.

Facebook discovered the information — collected through an app called thisisyourdigitallife — had been harvested in late 2015 but failed to alert users at the time.

And On September 28, the social networking site said hackers had managed to take over as many as 50 million user accounts and access their personal data.

Closer home, members of the public had also raised complaints after receiving unsolicited text and WhatsApp messages from aspiring politicians during last year’s General Election.