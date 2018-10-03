JKUAT secures accreditation of two engineering courses

Patrick Amunavi @PeopleDailyKe

The Engineers Board of Kenya (EBK) has accredited two engineering programmes — Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Mining and Mineral Processing Engineering —at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

EBK chairman, DM Wanjau said the board was satisfied with the standards of engineering courses the umiversity has maintained over the years.

“Kenya Vision 2030 and Africa’s Agenda 2063 require highly qualified personnel. As your regulator, we can work together and provide the synergy required to propel the implementation of the knowledge, ideas and technologies to move our country forward,” he said.

Jkuat Vice Chancellor, Prof Victoria Wambui Ngumi said capacity building in the twin areas of mining and blue economy was arrived at after studies revealed a “glaring gap”.