Doctors accuse board of prejudice

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Three medics have asked the court to stop investigations against them over a botched breast enlargement surgery which led to a woman’s death.

Prof Stanley Ominde, Dr Martin Ajujo and Dr Evans Cherono, who treated and managed the late June Wanza are accusing Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board of bias.

Wanza (below) died at the Nairobi Hospital’s ICU in June where she was admitted after developing complications following an operation to enlarge her breasts.

In their suit papers, the doctors’ claim the patient was transferred to the hospital from Surgeoderm Healthcare, where she underwent the operation, in stable condition.

They claim her subsequent management by the hospital is to blame for her demise. The three doctors accuse a doctor Rueben Okioma of Nairobi Hospital of injuring the neck vessels of the deceased which led to her death yet he has not been requested to record statement.

According to them, the board has shown bias in the manner in which the investigations are being conducted and is set to deliver its ruling on notice.

“All indications are that the board intends to lay blame on them since the Nairobi Hospital and Dr Okioma have been exempted from the investigations yet she met her death while in their hands,” said their lawyer Prof Kiama Wangui, in court documents.