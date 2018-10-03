Economic, social ties that bind Kenya, Germany

Annett Günther

Today, Germans celebrate the Day of German Unity. This marks the day when 29 years ago, our country, which had been split into a Western and an Eastern Republic, was reunited.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 led to an opening of the Communist regime and to international negotiations on the status of a reunited Germany. However, our reunification was not brought about by external forces but by the citizens who had held peaceful demonstrations in several cities. The demonstrations were triggered by bad governance, restriction of personal liberties, economic decline and the collapse of the Communist bloc.

It was the young generation that was demanding a better future. In this way Germans shaped the fate of their country. The uprising in Eastern Germany reminds us of the values of democracy, freedom of speech and rule of law that both Kenya and Germany share.

Personally, I remember those moments as I grew up and studied in former East Germany. Had it not been for this shining hour of resistance and recovery of civic liberties, I would most likely not have joined the Foreign Service which in turn has now allowed me to take up the position as German Ambassador to Kenya.

During my first weeks in Nairobi, I have noticed the vibrancy of Kenyan society, its unique blend of modern technology and traditional lifestyles.

Coming from a country facing serious challenges due to an ageing population, one cannot help noticing the great number of young people here – those eagerly looking for jobs, those studying hard in order to get a decent job and those who have founded their own creative start-ups.

Germany has been able to create jobs for young people by offering methods of education that connect theoretical knowledge with practical skills and training within companies and as a result has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe. Against this background, we would like to focus our engagement on supporting young Kenyans in building a prosperous future and thereby contribute to the Big Four Agenda of the Kenyan government.

Currently, we are preparing a joint programme of technical training together with Kenyan companies and Technical Vocational Education and Training Institutions as well as the establishment of an East Africa-German University for Applied Sciences.

Other initiatives aim at motivating young Kenyans to participate in politics as well as impart agricultural skills to enable them set up their own businesses.

I look forward to the implementation of these initiatives. My aim is to establish a mutual understanding of Kenyan and German concerns and hopes.

One of these efforts is the fight against corruption. We welcome the determined steps taken by President Uhuru Kenyatta in fighting graft. Those who have committed economic crimes must be held accountable. The German government is ready to continue its advisory programmes to Kenyan institutions in tackling what is a major obstacle to economic and social development.

Finally, the regional office of the German Academic Exchange Service in Nairobi — the only one of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa — continues to offer scholarship schemes to young Kenyans. It is only one of many German institutions such as the German School, the Goethe-Institut and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce — which are a living proof of the importance of Kenyan-German relations. I very much look forward to working with these institutions and strengthening our cultural exchanges.

Kenya is a country with great potential, an inspiring creativity and abundant natural beauty. I am, therefore, very eager to get to know its people, landscapes and culture over the coming years.

—The writer is the German Ambassador to Kenya