Why Uhuru housing plan has stirred controversy

Sabina Akoth

A few days ago, the media highlighted the story of a family that had been living in a car for almost two years. The car that the family called home stood still at the heart of a slum. Its broken windows, worn out seats and rusty exterior told the story of an invention that had suffered its fair share of misuse.

Their few belongings, including clothes and cutlery, were strewn within its crammed quarters exposing the family’s social and material deficiencies.

Asked why he could not find his family a better place to live, the man explained that he was jobless and could not afford such luxuries. To add to his quandary his wife had left him after his water hawking business faltered, never to inquire about his or her two children’s wellbeing.

As luck would have it, however, a Good Samaritan has come to their rescue. In a public show of solidarity she has offered a temporary solution to this family’s housing problem and even offered to school the two children.

Altruistic as that may seem, such knee-jerk reactions only serve to compound our social problems.

Under the current economic situation, for every family living in a car, there are ten others living on the streets. For every young man unable to get a job, there are hundreds of others unable to meet their basic needs including decent and affordable housing. Good Samaritans are also few and far between and philanthropy has its social and political limits.

It is for this reason that President Uhuru’s Big Four agenda for affordable housing is innovative. The idea is to shoulder the poor and less privileged in society. It seeks to make home ownership a reality for many Kenyans who continue to suffer from limited space and high rent prices. In its ambitious programme, the project is capable of providing 500,000 homes to millions of families over the next decades.

A key problem has, however, arisen in its financing as the idea to have the well-to-do amongst us shoulder the housing burden has been met with fury. The government’s proposal to tax employers and employees 1.5 per cent of their salaries towards a housing fund is facing varied social and structural challenges.

First, our capitalist socialisation does not allow for us to see beyond our comfort zones. Many are in fact fine with building a five storey building in the middle of a slum. They spend unapologetically on consumables while their counterparts live in squalor. The mindset herein (global economic crises notwithstanding) is that it is a free enterprise and your poverty is a result of you being stupid and lazy.

Now, we could get angry with this lot but we can’t blame them for thinking like they do. Welfare and capitalism on their own are oil and water. However, welfare capitalism is thriving in other countries where social welfare policies have been ingratiated in the day to day workings of state and society.

The affordable housing idea is unfortunately coming at a time when citizens are experiencing “tax fatigue” leading to countless objections on why they should be taxed any further and for goods they are not likely to enjoy.

It is thus imperative that the government communicates better on its housing policy. Focus on the housing deficit has always been placed on high-end mortgage owners and real estate agents.

Demand must now come from those families living in abandoned cars and on the streets. They will not enjoy the same privileges provided in our apartments but bridging these socio-economic inequalities could negate the slippery slopes of poverty, crime and revolutions. —The writer comments on development issues