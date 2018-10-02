Sonko should engage to effectively run city

When he launched what he said would be a monthly general cleaning exercise over three months ago, city residents were upbeat and lauded Governor Mike Sonko’s initiative.

Nairobi can do with more regular and serious sprucing up! The city’s aesthetic appeal has progressively been degraded and today large swathes of the capital are a pitiful cesspool of murk and a perfect example of how not to manage a modern metropolis. Admittedly, this is a challenge most cities throughout developing economies face.

Notwithstanding, a clean city is the result of conscious efforts, careful planning and conviction in execution. City fathers of previous decades perhaps appreciated that the primary and key role of civic authorities was service delivery; water, housing, cleansing, sanitation, security and fidelity to order.

There have been massive changes in terms of demographic dynamics catalysed by uncontrolled flight from rural poverty, clearly overwhelming urban planners. The facilities Nairobi boasts of today were never meant for even a quarter of its current over 4.5 million population. The proliferation of informal settlements have only compounded issues.

So we have the horror, among others, of solid waste management, particularly disposal of raw sewage. Sonko’s idea of sprucing up the city, ordering fresh coat of paint to buildings which for decades have not been painted in clear breach of city by-laws, planting trees and grass along sections of the highways, roundabouts and creating footpaths is laudable. However, the governor needlessly likes picking up fights and is too easily predisposed to bulldozing his way.

The ideal script to revive Nairobi’s aesthetic fortunes is the Nairobi Regeneration Programme rolled out by the President. Turning around Nairobi’s massive challenges cannot be a whimsical undertaking. Confrontational and a tempestuous demeanour will not help. Sonko needs the goodwill, input, support and know-how well beyond what City Hall can offer.

The ‘my way or no way’ approach being witnessed in running Nairobi affairs is not only doomed, but is also untenable. If the governor opts to engage, instead of bullying, ranting and raving, huffing and puffing, he might just discover that the interests of bodies like Kenya National Highways Authority, the Kenya Power Company that he is locked in attrition wars with, indeed converge with his own intention to provide services to residents.