Address investors concerns to stir economy

Pankaj Bedi

This year, the apparels sector in Kenya has been hard hit by the cost of doing business.Major investors such as Long Yun Garments EPZ in Mombasa, shutting down and several others in various counties downsizing.

This has undoubtedly led to substantial job losses for both workers and those in the supply and value chains. The effect can also be seen in the drop in revenue from apparel exports from $382 million (Sh38.2 billion) in 2015 to $354 million (Sh35.4 billion) in 2017.

In the last three years, many policies have been designed with the aim of making Kenyan products competitive regionally and globally but by and by, none have come to pass.

For instance, in a bid to bridge the competitiveness gap between Kenya and neighbouring countries, the government declared that it would reduce the cost of electricity to $0.09 (Sh9) per kWh. This was intended to be done over a period of two years—2015 until 2017—when the country would be in a position to painlessly provide electricity at the same amount for all investors.

Three years later, the plan has not materialised. Instead, what we are seeing is an increase in the cost of electricity which has negative implications for the overall ease and cost of doing business in Kenya.

Labour is a critical factor in determining the cost of operations in the sector. It’s crucial that, in an unpredictable business environment, well-intended proposals to increase wages are coupled with interventions to cushion already strained businesses. This was meant to happen with the 18 per cent wage increase last year, but no tangible initiatives have been actualised.

Lastly, we need to look at the logistics chain and how this is impacting local industry. Despite the well-intended infrastructural investments in the country, very little change has been felt in terms of the expected reduction in the real cost of transport for industry.

Specifically, the disorder experienced when it comes to designation of containers, compounded by operational gaps in the Internal Container Depots lead to huge demurrage charges and unexpected losses for businesses. The newly-increased taxes on fuel will further drive up the cost of transport, leading to an increase in cumulative cost of manufacturing.

Subsequently, any manufacturer would find it nearly impossible to determine the real cost of production.

Quite positive is the fact that Kenya has the capacity to absorb the global shift in manufacturing which is leaning towards African markets. To do this we need to be at the forefront regionally in terms of competitiveness.

Countries such as Egypt, Madagascar and Ethiopia have mastered how to attract huge investments in their textiles and apparels sectors. Using their resources to entice investors, they have been able to stay ahead becoming a force to reckon with in the global market.

The renewed focus on manufacturing under the Big Four Agenda comes at such a time when the sector seeks to align itself to policies that are more often pulling in different directions.

All stakeholders need to come together and turn this around to reap from Kenya’s opportunities and strengths. This is the only way we will achieve a 15 per cent contribution to the GDP.Also, the government must deliver promises made to investors if the country is to realise economic goals. – Writer is chair, Apparel Exports Sub-sector at the Kenya Association of Manufacturers—[email protected]