DPP holds induction training for newly recruited prosecutors

K24 Tv October 2, 2018
The Director of Public Prosecutions has called for closer collaboration between his office and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in order to ensure greater success  in prosecuting crime suspects.

Speaking during an induction ceremony of 90 prosecutors ,DPP Noordin Haji  said the 8 week training will  help to bolster their abilities to effectively prosecute cases .

The function was also attended by the DCI boss George Kinoti .

