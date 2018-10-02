Juve president wants fresh faces after CEO Marotta’s exit

Milan, Monday @PeopleSports11

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said Monday that a younger wave of management will take over the Italian champions after the surprise exit of chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

CEO Marotta, 61, revealed that the club “made the decision” for him to step down after eight successful years in Turin.

“The leadership will go to young and prepared people, we want to remain among the big names in Europe,” Agnelli, 42, told a press conference.

“The management model of Juventus remains substantially unchanged .. based on three pillars: sport, revenues and services.”

Marotta had been one of the architects of the club’s recent successes with seven Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two runners-up finishes in the Champions League.

“I think it’s a bit much to say I was kicked out. I simply have to follow the decision of Juventus,” Marotta told radio show 90 Minuto.

“I am a company man, I understand, and therefore it is only right that other people step forward.” Agnelli thanked Marotta and chief financial officer, Aldo Mazzia, 62, who will also leave the club. -AFP