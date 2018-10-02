Agriculture Director Korir lost 2017 polls

When the news of a winner who had just hit a Sh208,733,619 million mega jackpot SportPesa betting struck, no one knew it would be 39-year-old Cosmas Korir from Bomet.

Korir, a father of three, was seated watching news in his living room at his house in West Pokot where he is now stationed as the director for agriculture, when the news was broken to him through a phone call by SportPesa Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ronald Karauri. He had just arrived back in Pokot from Bomet where he had spent the weekend.

Unlike other gamblers, he has never been following up on the results of the matches he picks in his bets, so he had no idea that he was winning the mega jackpot.

Korir made 17 correct predictions in the week’s Mega Jackpot, making him an instant multi-millionaire. His windfall is the third highest jackpot amount ever won in East Africa.

The first winner of MJP was Samuel Abisai who got Ksh221,301,602. The record for the highest Mega Jackpot ever to be won by a single person is Ksh230,742,881 by Gordon Ogada on February 6, 2018.

Burnley’s two goals that sunk home team Cardiff at their Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday sealed the deal for Korir who had predicted that the visiting club would win the match 2-1. It was the last game on the Mega Jackpot list for last week.

“I only place my bets and wait for the congratulation message. I never follow-up on the matches in my betting list,” Korir said.

To him, it was not the first time he had tried a hand on the Mega Jackpot, he has been placing normal bets and playing the jackpots often but in no vain.

“At first I was hesitant on picking the call with a strange number, but I eventually answered it and to my disbelief I was informed that I had predicted all the games in the Mega Jackpot correctly and that I was the lucky winner of Sh208 million. I was more than excited and could not sleep the entire night,” Korir told PeopleSports.

The soft spoken man was born at Cheptabach village in Konoin, Bomet and is the first born in a family of five, three men and two women.

Upon completion of his higher education he proceeded to Egerton University where he pursued General Agriculture course.

He immediately secured a job as an officer at the Agricultural Training Center (ATC) in Bomet, a job he held onto until the county governments came into being and he was absorbed as director for value addition.

It was through his hard work in the department of agribusiness, where he was nicknamed ‘value’ and something which forced him to brand with the name during the campaigns for the Konoin parliamentary seat in 2017.