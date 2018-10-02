Chebukati warns against violence

Tom Rachuonyo @PeopleDailyKe

Candidates fanning violence during the Migori senatorial by-election set for October 8 will do so at their own peril, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has said.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati said his office will crack the whip on candidates found directly or indirectly perpetuating for violence.

Speaking during a meeting of stakeholders for the Migori county senatorial seat by-election, the IEBC boss stressed the need for those vying to create a conducive environment for a free, fair and credible election.

“The commission is keen to see that all candidates adhere to the rules guiding not only their conduct but their supporters during the electioneering period,” he said.

Six candidates, among them former Cabinet minister Ochillo Ayacko, will battle it out for the senate seat that fell vacant following the death of Ben Okello early this year.

Meanwhile, Chebukati said the commission was currently undergoing restructuring that will see important services being decentralised to county offices.