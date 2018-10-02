Schools get Sh15b for free education

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The government has released at least Sh15 billion to both public secondary and primary schools , part of the free and subsidised education capitation.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said yesterday that of the amount disbursed, secondary schools have received Sh12.6 billion while primary schools got Sh2.8 billion.

The disbursement comes as a relief to schools, which have been complaining of strained cash flow, a situation that has affected the running of schools.

“We have released Sh12.6 billion to secondary schools to cater for subsidised free secondary education and another Sh2.8 billion for free primary education, in total the government has released at least Sh15.4 billion,” said the PS.

He said the funds are not late and that schools will have time to procure examination materials explaining that they had not even told secondary schools what is exactly required for the exams.

His remarks come against the backdrop of teachers raising concerns that they do not even have cash to procure exam materials and particularly for practical papers.

But last week, Kipsang allayed fears of over disbursement of funds and assured school heads the money will be in their accounts by yesterday.

School Principals were afraid that the delay in disbursing the funds would interfere with practical examinations, due in three weeks.

They further stated that supply of goods and services to schools have been affected as suppliers were reluctant over accruing debts. It is one month since the schools reopened for third term.

During second term, public schools also decried the delay in releasing funds, saying they were operating on shoe-string budget.

It was, however, released towards the end of the term, with school heads warning that they would have been forced to close schools earlier than expected because they were unable to sustain students in schools.

Public school heads have further complained of struggling to pay salaries for school employees, suppliers as well as teachers employed by board of management.