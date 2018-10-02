Let’s stand with tsunami-hit Indonesia, Uhuru tells world

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday called on the global community to stand in solidarity with Indonesia, which was hit by an earthquake and tsunami, leading to death of close to 900 people.

Victims of the tragedy were buried in a mass grave.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Indonesia, who have been Kenya’s steadfast partners and friends since independence. May God rest the souls of the departed in eternal peace, and may he grant Indonesia the grace to overcome this tragedy,” said the President.

Uhuru spoke at the United Nations headquarters in Nairobi where he led the world in marking the World Habitat Day. The global event was co-hosted by Kenya and Indonesia.

At the same time, the President called for the need to find an effective way of managing solid waste as urbanisation intensifies.

“I am informed that across the world, municipal solid waste currently exceeds two billion tonnes a year,” he said. He described as “timely” this year’s event theme “Municipal Solid Waste Management”.

“Solid waste management poses one of the greatest challenges of our time in a rapidly urbanising world. We must take urgent action,” he added.

While outlining recent successes of his government in environmental conservation, the President said Kenya is proud to have a clear and detailed set of rules for the management of the environment and natural resources key, among them the National Solid Waste Management Strategy (2015).

The Head of State later presented awards to winners of the 2018 UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour. The winners included Xuzhou City in Jiangsu Province, China for promoting holistic approaches to ecological restoration through intelligent waste management.