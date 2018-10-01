English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

HANDSHAKE TREMORS : Odinga denies plot to divide and remove  Ruto from Jubilee

HANDSHAKE TREMORS

K24 Tv October 1, 2018
2,521 Less than a minute

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has dismissed  claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he is out to wreck the ruling party from within by plotting Ruto’s ouster.

Odinga while speaking  in Mavoko, Machakos county associated what he  called as panic to the war on graft.

The Deputy President  who was in Voi,Taita Taveta county hit out at  Odinga for being insincere on the handshake  and told him to  leave the war on graft to agencies mandated by law.

 

Show More

Related Articles

October 1, 2018
2,504

KILLER TRACTORS : Spotlight on dangers posed by sugarcane tractors in Western 

October 1, 2018
2,501

CURBING EXAM CHEATS : 30 schools probed for allegedly conspiring to compromise exams

October 1, 2018
2,667

RETRACING MONICA’S FATE : Detectives reveal chronology of events that led to Monica’s murder 

October 1, 2018
2,557

MONICA MURDER PROBE :TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, detained for 11 more days 