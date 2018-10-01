HANDSHAKE TREMORS : Odinga denies plot to divide and remove  Ruto from Jubilee

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto that he is out to wreck the ruling party from within by plotting Ruto’s ouster.

Odinga while speaking in Mavoko, Machakos county associated what he called as panic to the war on graft.

The Deputy President who was in Voi,Taita Taveta county hit out at Odinga for being insincere on the handshake and told him to leave the war on graft to agencies mandated by law.