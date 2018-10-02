Journalist, Kassaine detained for 11 more days

Nancy Gitonga and Clement Kamau @PeopleDailyKe

Citizen TV’s Jacque Maribe and businessman Brian Kassaine will remain in custody for 11 more days to enable police to complete investigations into the murder of Monica Kimani.

The two were arraigned at Kiambu Law Courts before Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku yesterday where he allowed police application to have them detained for 10 (11 because October 10 is a public holiday) days pending the probe.

“I am convinced that compelling reasons do exist to warrant detention in custody. In the interest of justice I have granted the prosecution 10 days to detain the suspect at Gigiri Police Station,” ruled the magistrate.

Kituku also directed that Maribe should not be coerced to record a statement in the absence of her lawyer Katwa Kigen and her safety must be guaranteed. The case will be mentioned on October 11 for further directions.

Prosecution had sought to detain the two for 14 days arguing that the investigations required more time as DNA samples need to be collected as well as more statements from Maribe’s friends and colleagues.

“The general nature of the offence is a serious charge which could be accessory to murder and possession of firearms,” said Assistant Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jacinta Nyamosi.

An affidavit filed in court by detective Inspector Maxwell Otieno said that during the arrest of Maribe, investigators from DCI’s office recovered several items which included shoes, pieces of cloth, some documents, a wallet and handbag believed to belong to Monica, at the journalist’s house in Royal Park, Lang’ata.

While seeking more time the court heard that Maribe’s mobile phone, iPhone 7 Plus with a Safaricom card was seized and is yet to be forensically examined and a report obtained which they believe contain evidential material to the murder.

Otieno said the items recovered at Maribe’s house are yet to be subjected to a forensic examination by the government analysist and a pending DNA test.

The court heard that the police had previously recovered several items from the house belonging to the TV journalist and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie which include one 9mm live bullet which is yet to be examined by a ballistic expert.

Prosecution says that the investigations so far conducted shows that Kassaine’s gun was used by Irungu to shoot himself on his left side of the chest to cover up the murder.

Prosecution said that preliminary investigation have established that Irungu was in company of another suspect at Monica’s residence.

The court heard that some of the key exhibits in the case among them a kanzu and a jacket were partly burnt at the residence of Maribe and it is believed that this was done in her full knowledge.