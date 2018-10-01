English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

RETRACING MONICA’S FATE : Detectives reveal chronology of events that led to Monica’s murder 

October 1, 2018
The death of Monica Kimani has puzzled the country for the last two weeks, as detectives continue combing two houses, that of journalist Jacque Maribe and that of the victim Monica Kimani for evidence.

Sources in the know tell K24, that based on the  statements from the suspects and witnesses, police can now recreate the events of the night she was murdered and few days after.

Victor Oloo with the chronology of what happened.

 

