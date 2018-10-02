Sleuths unearth details of how Maribe tried to conceal evidence

Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe was yesterday detained for a further 11 days as detectives investigating the murder of Monica Kimani unearthed fresh details of how the journalist tried to conceal evidence of the “attempted suicide” by her fiance Joseph Irungu.

In a new affidavit filed by police in court, Maribe also confessed about Irungu’s “attempted suicide” after they had had an altercation in their Lang’ata house.

The confession now contradicts an earlier statement by the two that Irungu had been shot at Maribe’s gate by some unidentified individuals.

And after Irungu shot himself, Maribe and her househelp, who has also recorded a statement with the police, cleaned the house in a bid to wipe out any evidence.

Now police are mulling charging Maribe with giving police false information, being illegally in possession of a firearm, murder and attempt to conceal a crime.

This was best exemplified when the investigating officer Maxweil Otieno told Kiambu Principal magistrate Justus Kituku that “Maribe is being investigated for several criminal cases, including murder.”

In her new statement to police Maribe reportedly told police Irungu tried to commit suicide in her house after an argument. That was the second altercation between the two that night.

“According to the statement recorded from the respondent (Maribe), she said Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie on the night of September 20/21 at around 1am attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself on the left chest area following a disagreement between the two,” read part of a police affidavit filed in court yesterday.

Immediately after the shooting, Irungu rushed to his neigbour Brian Kassaine’s house, woke him up and told him to take his gun in Maribe’s house.

Kassaine confessed to police that he rushed to Maribe’s house and took custody of the pistol, which had 28 bullets then and collected one spent cartridge from the floor of the entrance to the walk-in closet, adjacent to the master bedroom on the upper floor of the five-bedroom house.

Maribe and other people who have been questioned first rushed Irungu to Nairobi West Hospital but the victim was not attended to under unclear circumstances.

They then drove to Kijabe Mission Hospital and later to Lang’ata Hospital where he was admitted until September 24.

Irungu and Maribe later went to Lang’ata Police Station and told police they had been attacked outside the house by three men who escaped on a motorbike.

It was then that Maribe went back to her house and together with her house help, cleaned the scene of crime in a bid to destroy any evidence.

Detectives, who have been trying to reconstruct that day’s events, now believe after murdering Monica by slitting her throat with a knife, Irungu first drove to Maribe’s house where he took a shower and burnt the kanzu and cap he had been wearing at the scene of crime.

Irungu used an identity card of one Dominic Kamau to gain access to Monica’s apartment.

Part of the kanzu and a jacket he was wearing has since been recovered from a corner of the compound of the house in Lang’ata partly burnt.

It was after he burnt the clothes that he drove to a club where Maribe was partying with some friends in Westlands where he arrived wearing pajamas and slippers at around 2.30am. He was in the company of about four men.

Club scuffle

Maribe is said to have been sitting in a corner on the rooftop of the popular club with a group of VIPs, among them a Jubilee governor. Irungu was first stopped from accessing Maribe group by security, leading to a scuffle.

A few minutes later, the VIPs left. Maribe and Irungu had an altercation before they left in a huff together. Maribe has told police she was with her colleagues and other revellers together with Irungu.

Another witness said Maribe shouted at Irungu demanding her car keys and ATM card, prompting an altercation between the two. “They left their table as if they were talking outside but they did not come back,” said a witness.