MONICA MURDER PROBE :TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, detained for 11 more days 

MONICA MURDER PROBE

K24 Tv October 1, 2018
Journalist Jacque Maribe to spend 11 more days in cell . Photo/Courtesy

TV reporter Jackie Maribe will remain in custody for 11 more days at the Gigiri police station, pending investigations into the murder of 28 year old Monica Kimani.

However as our reporter Grace Kuria tells us, Jackie who will be facing charges of being an accessory to the murder has  been assured of her security while in custody, and will only  record a statement in the presence of her lawyer.

This after her lawyer said she was being forced by the investigators to write a statement in the absence of her lawyer.

 

