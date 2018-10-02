Auditor queries road projects under KeRRA

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Auditor General Edward Ouko has yet again raised queries over how Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) has implemented some projects running into billions of shillings.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly, Ouko regretted that some of the projects have either stalled, are of low standards or are behind schedule.

The worst affected projects include the construction of Sh2.6 billion Kaptama-Sirisia road in Bungoma, Sh818.5 million repair of Kasoiyo- Saos-Society road, the construction of Sh2.1 billion Murang’a-Gitugi and Njumbi- Mioro road, the construction of Sh2.5 billion Naromoru-Munyu-Karisheni road and the rehabilitation of the Sh2.6 billion Eldoret-Ziwa- Kachibora and Eldoret-Kabenes road.

On the 64-kilometre Kaptama- Sirisia road, Ouko regretted that there is no value for money following the termination of the contract despite government paying Sh 2.6 billion.

He regretted that the contractor, who had been given the tender, was put under receivership in 2015, a move that halted the operations at the site.

The move came after the contractor was also unable to settle Sh3 million rent arrears owed to the authority for the Mwatunge camp in Taita Taveta, which was used in the previous contract.

Following the move, the contractor then filed for mutual winding up of the contract in 2015 on account that the balance of funds to the contract sum was insufficient to complete the outstanding works based on design specifications.

On the rehabilitation of Kasoiyo-Saos- Society road, Ouko regretted that despite its completion being set for February 2016, the project is facing completion challenges.

He regretted that although the contractor had requested for substantial completion inspection in September 2017, the management is yet to undertake the same.