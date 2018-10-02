Kiraitu sets up projects in disputed border area

Hussein Salesa @PeopleDailyKe

The protracted border row between Meru and Isiolo counties has taken a fresh twist after Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi initiated development projects in the disputed area.

On Thursday last week, Kiraitu launched a borehole at Epiding and distributed books and milk to Kiwanja Primary School pupils, a move that has angered Isiolo elders and political leaders, who have accused him of reigniting conflict and defiance of an existing court order.

He allegedly declared Ngaremara a special ward in his county and appointed a caretaker MCA and a ward development committee.

In October 2015, former Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery appointed a committee to survey and demarcate the boundary between the two counties but the previous Isiolo county administration moved to court and obtained an order prohibiting the committee from carrying out the adjudication and survey.

Held accountable

The court order declared the committee illegal and ruled that the dispute be resolved by an independent commission set up for that purpose by Parliament.

Isiolo leaders, in a statement read by Isiolo North MP Hassan Oda yesterday, said where Kiraitu initiated projects has been part of Isiolo since independence and has a ward representative sitting in the Isiolo County Assembly.

They said Kiraitu should be held accountable for any matter that arises as a result of his declaration.

Kiraitu, however, dismissed the boundary conflict, saying he has a perfect working relationship with his Isiolo counterpart Mohamed Kuti. The disputed points include Epiding, Lowangila and Magado.