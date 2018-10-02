Senators ‘to reject’ counties budget cut

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Senate Leader of Minority James Orengo has maintained they will not allow any deductions on the counties’ budget.

He said any deductions on county allocations would go against the principle of devolution, which is protected under the Constitution.

Orengo claimed that the plan to deduct the county allocations is a scheme by some people to frustrate devolution, adding that senators will not allow it to happen.

The Siaya senator spoke during a fundraiser at Raliew Catholic Church in Rarieda constituency, where he stated the need to review the Constitution to address its flaws, adding that Kenyans cannot sit back and assume the flaws.

He said every country in the world, including mature democracies such as India, South Africa and the United States, review their constitutions whenever need arises.

He said that is why Nasa leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta came up the Building Bridges Initiative to unite Kenyans with a view to kick-starting the process.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and host MP Otiende Amollo urged Kenyans to support Raila and Uhuru’s Handshake.