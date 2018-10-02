Stop dragging feet on climate change reforms

William Todts

What scientists have been predicting for decades is now happening: the planet is getting hotter. This summer temperatures around the world were well above the average. In Europe temperature records were broken. What makes this extra scary is that this is only the beginning.

By churning out gigatonnes of CO2 and other greenhouse gases we are conducting a huge and dangerous experiment with our planet. But it’s not an experiment we are in control of. The new IPCC report shows that the window to limit global warming to less than 2°C – deemed more or less safe – let alone 1.5°C is narrowing very fast.

Such runaway climate change would be ruinous. Not just financially, or even in terms of lives lost but also since it could lead to a breakdown of order and humanity.

What will Europe do when, instead of thousands, millions of climate refugees come knocking on our doors? Will we let them in? And if not, what will we do? These are questions one prefers not to think about, but if history is any guide, it won’t be pretty.

But even if things look pretty dire, we still have a choice. We have most of the tools we need to halt dangerous climate change already. We have cheap and reliable clean electricity; we know how to make houses energy efficient; we have zero-emission vehicles that could be rolled out in a major way in the next few years. Even for airplanes we have solutions: synthetic fuels. In this case, there will be a cost, but we can gradually start rolling them out in Europe so the technology can mature and costs can start coming down.

So why are decision-makers still wavering? Fundamentally, carmakers, just like other businesses, want to be left alone and make money selling the same old technology – combustion engines. So, you’ll never get their support for regulations that make a difference.

But things become much more difficult when trade unions and the Commission start making misleading claims about job losses deliberately creating confusion, based on the interim results of a study that IG Metall has now said it won’t publish.

The studies that have actually been published, many of which unions participated in, demonstrate the economic, industrial and employment benefits for transitioning faster to low and zero-emission vehicles. There is never perfect information in the run-up to important decisions but it is clear that from an economic point of view we can and actually need to be more ambitious on car CO2 emissions than what the Commission has proposed.

Unless we make the vehicle regulations much more robust – I.e, we start testing vehicle CO2 on the road and prioritising zero-emission vehicle technologies that are indispensable long-term – the estimated CO2 savings won’t actually happen. The simple truth is that if we are to meet the long-term 2°C target, all major sectors will have to be near zero emission in 2050.

MEPs and environment ministers should see the scale of the task at hand and agree measures that will put new cars and vans on a pathway to zero emissions by 2035. —The writer is the executive director of T&E. —This is an abdriged version of an article originally published on Transport and Environment