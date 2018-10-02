Lawyer Kimani, client murder case stalls

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The hearing of a case in which five people are charged with the murder of lawyer Willy Kimani, his client and a taxi driver in 2016 failed to kick off yesterday as scheduled.

Justice Jessie Lessit, who is handling the matter, was engaged in other official duties. The court was expected to hear testimony of an expert. Eight witnesses are lined up before the prosecution closes its case, with more than 30 witnesses having been testified since the trial started in 2016.

Four Administration Police officers and a police informer have since denied murdering the three.

They are Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Maina Mwangi. The informer is Peter Kamau alias Brown.

The three victims were allegedly kidnapped after leaving Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016. They had attended the hearing of a case in which Mwenda had accused Leliman of assault.

Their bodies were retrieved one week later at Athi River in Oldonyo Sabuk stashed in gunny bugs. A witness who testified said their hands were tied while their heads were wrapped with paper bags.

The court has also been heard that two cars were seen at night, in a field where the three are said to have been killed before their bodies were ferried to Oldonyo Sabuk.