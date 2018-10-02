Beware! Hitmen on the loose

Recent incidents indicate worrying trend where professional assassins are hired to eliminate rivals

In the recent past, Kenyans have been treated to chilling cases of killings, some so brutal and puzzling that they seem to have been lifted straight from a movie script. What’s peculiar, most of the murders that have hit headlines recently are executed by hitmen.

It’s a growing reality in Kenya that individuals are hiring professional assassins to eliminate their real or perceived enemies in a bid to avoid the crime tracing back to them.

From politicians plotting to bring down a rival, to jilted lovers or bitter businesspersons, the list of individuals entering into wicked deals with assassins is swelling.

But where are hitmen sourced and how much does it cost to contract one? The recent spate of murders seem to have thrust contract killing among fluid jobs that earn killers-for-hire huge tax-free cash.

From as low of Sh5,000 to as high as Sh2.5 million—or more—you can hire a killer. However, reliable statistics on murderer-for-hire fees are hard to come by as contract killers are not listed on the Yellow Pages. Neither do they and their clients want to leave paper trails.

But fees are dependent on a number of factors: the difficulty of the “hit”, prominence of the target, financial standing of the client, financial needs and professional background of the hitman, among others. A crime report released this year shows there were 2,774 murder incidents in Kenya last year, and 2,751 in 2016.

High-end estates

While murders were previously associated with lowly crime-prone neighbourhoods and slums areas, it is no longer a rare occurrence in high-end estates.

A number of chilling murders in recent weeks, the latest being that of 28-year-old Monica Kimani in Nairobi’s Kilimani as well as assassinations of other prominent personalities mean that no one is safe. Other murder victims easily come to mind—Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby, Alvin Moracha, former Kiru Boys High School Principal Solomon Mwangi, Careen Chepchumba, Mercy Keino and lawyer Willy Kimani.

The list goes on.

“Murders are generally attributed to conflicts in love life, political field, business and other social spheres. It is, however, not easy to determine how murder is procured.

There are usually clues that may point to certain directions but most are not conclusive. The police have a 98 per cent breakthrough record on the various homicides,” Police Spokesman Charles Owino told People Daily.

Failed attempts to assassinate targets have yielded insights into machinations of criminal masterminds desperate to snap the life out of their targets.

Marital or love conflicts, underworld turf wars involving drugs, illegal arms and money laundering are some of the strife and conflict that necessitates contract killings.

On the other hand, loose moral fabric, biting poverty and soaring cost of living also conspire to breed hardcore criminals willing to spill blood for money.

Last June, Icaciri secondary school principal Jane Muthoni hit the headlines after she was accused of planning to kill her husband Solomon Mwangi, also a high school principal over infidelity allegations. The trial is ongoing.

One of the hired hands confessed receiving Sh100,000 from Muthoni. Three assassins were enlisted for the job that should have cost Sh400,000. The principal, however, allegedly reneged on her promise to pay the remainder of the money.

A 34-year-old Irene Wanjiru was arrested on June 12, 2013 after she paid Sh10,000 down payment for the murder her husband and consequent disposal of the body. The body was not to be found and the total cost of the job was Sh150,000.

Criminal gangs, most notably Gazza, that operate in sprawling Nairobi slums and other independent hitmen have turned killing into a “lucrative” undertaking.

Murders attributed to “non-professional killers” and criminal gangs usually account for some of the most gruesome scenes.

They are mostly committed by crude weapons and often leave plenty of DNA that can easily trace back to them.

Not all are solved, however, owing to the absence of a forensic crime lab in the country.

Known criminals are profiled but without elaborate forensic formulae to store crucial crime scene details, the samples are contaminated and discarded.

“Rumours spoil cases. High-profile murders are mostly prone to rumours. Perpetrators can easily create a storyline for detectives to pursue,” said Owino.

Clean jobs

Then there is a set of “clean jobs” with hallmarks of professional hits. The killings of businessman Jacob Juma and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IT expert Chris Msando that left homicide detectives without a trail to follow fall in this category.

Ironically, State security agents have in some instances been suspected to be involved in such killings. The cases went cold as expert murderers covered their tracks well.

Political assassinations and business killings, in which fortunes are involved, need meticulous planning and clinical executions to ensure no clues are left in the trail for detectives to pursue.

Last month, a suspect, David Mwai, who confessed to have received Sh2.4 million to murder former Garissa County Finance executive Idriss Mukhtar was found dead in a police cell. Police recovered Sh400,000 of the money.

Legitimate security officers moonlighting in the underworld have often been arrested in criminal acts or their official firearms used in criminal activities. All are pointers to the thriving business of murder.

Assassination as a trade is on the rise. Indeed, booming, going by the numerous hits reported and unreported in recent times.