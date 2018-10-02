Mandera, Kisumu top list of ten most corrupt counties

Seth Onyango @SethManex

The top 10 most corrupt counties can be revealed today. Mandera and Kisumu top the list of the most corrupt devolved units in the latest National Ethics and Corruption (NEC) index.

The index shows that Kenyans part with hefty bribes to receive crucial government services at an average of Sh5,058 with those living in Mandera parting with as much Sh35,440 annually.

Kisumu is second at Sh26,762, followed closely by Busia (Sh18,886), Nyamira (Sh10,967), Murang’a (Sh9,297), Nairobi (Sh8,916) and Marsabit (Sh7,859).

Others are Turkana (Sh6,791), Uasin Gishu (Sh6,744) with Wajiir closing the top 10 at an average of Sh6,235.

The national average corruption index dropped from Sh7,081 recorded in 2016.

The report further reveals the Finance and Planning Department in county governments are as the most prone to graft at 17.8 per cent followed by county health services including ambulance, health facilities and cemeteries (15.2 per cent).

Nationally, Kenya Police has been ranked as the most corrupt public institution, scoring 23.8 per cent according to the NEC index.

National Police Service Commission and public hospitals came in second and third at 13.7 per cent 9.8 per cent respectively while Kenya Revenue Authority fourth at 8.2 per cent.

The Interior ministry under which the police serve has been ranked as the most prone to graft at 64.7 per cent, health (27.8 per cent) and lands (23.9 per cent). At 13 per cent the Transport ministry was ranked fourth followed by the ministries of Education at11.7 per cent and Devolution at 10.3 per cent.

National Police Service’s poor score on the graft index comes amid ongoing efforts to reform and make it more responsive to the needs of Kenyans.

Accordingly, the National Land Commission was placed fifth at 7.3 per cent followed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (4.9 per cent) and Immigration Department at 4.3 per cent.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chairman Eliud Wabukala expressed commitment to fight corruption but admitted more needs to be done.

Speaking during launch of the 2017 NEC report yesterday, Wabukala said he was pleased with the level of public goodwill to fight graft.

“Our aim is to root out corruption in the country. Kenyans should suggest ways to do this, since war against corruption is our common responsibility,” he said.

He said EACC will lobby for stiffer punishments for those found guilty of corruption after the majority of the respondents (22.2 per cent) suggested prosecution and jailing of guilty persons.

The new revelations come amid a spirited effort by the government to rein in corruption and the masterminds in country. The NEC survey covered 5,977 household respondents and 15 key informants and was conducted between September 18 and October 24, last year.

At the same time, the new survey revealed that most Kenyans would not take part in corruption if given an opportunity compared to 22 per cent who said they would.