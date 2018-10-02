Brief public to avoid speculation in crime

There are many high-profile criminal investigations going on. Besides the renewed war on corruption and the big names being investigated or facing charges, there has been a spate of murders that has dominated the news for several weeks now.

While security agencies must be commended for the manner in which they have carried out investigations so far, there has been a marked shortfall in accurate and up-to-date information on the progress of the probes and court cases.

Formal and regular briefings by the police and other investigating agencies have been few and far between. The result is that not just the media but also members of public have been groping in the dark on what exactly is going on.

While the media have had to rely on anonymous sources to take the story forward, the public is relying heavily on media stories or the social media, despite the latter often tending to play fast and loose with the facts. As expected, romours and speculation take over in a situation where official information is hard to come by.

There is also the danger of some of the parties in the cases taking advantage of the information vacuum to manipulate the situation to suit their interests. That should be the last thing that the investigators need: A state of affairs where the narrative is being driven by people who want to defeat justice. For one, it could lead to a serious bungling of cases.

What Kenyans are witnessing is too much drama and not enough substance in terms of progress in investigations. What is the progress, for instance, in the investigations and ongoing corruption cases? Or how far have the police gone in investigating the attempted assassination of a former finance official of the Garissa county government?

Formal and regular briefings by authorities would go a long way in updating the public, the media and affected parties on such matters.

Other than setting the record straight, regular briefings would dispel the notion the investigating agencies, too, have been caught in the trap of the news cycle and are, therefore, operating under its dictates.

As professionals, the police, the DCI and the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, should be seen to be doing their work, despite—not because of—the news trends. In fact, they should be setting the agenda, not the other way round.