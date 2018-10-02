Kenyans should agree on law review agenda

Alberto Leny

Calls for Constitution review are gathering momentum and Kenyans are anxiously waiting for Building Bridges Initiative team to steer the process. There seems to be some consensus the Constitution needs some amendments to address critical areas that were not adequately attended to before its promulgation in 2010.

Failure to factor in the vital tenets to the supreme law bred resentment, anger and intolerance that pervaded the political environment and undermined foundations of nationhood.

It requires some reflection and patriotism to get to the bottom of the main causes of the political, social and economic crisis that confronts the country.

The political elite have perfected the art of manipulation to suit individual interests, depending on which side they are, whether in the quest for or preservation of power. They have manipulated the law and influenced supporters on a fixated agenda of self-entitlement that has steered Kenya along a perilous path.

The most glaring examples are the watering down of the Leadership and Integrity Act (Chapter Six) and the rushed passing of the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill without the public’s input, expert views and inter-party mediation, contrary to constitutional provisions.

MPs suspiciously rushed amendments to electoral laws without referring to further mediation that broadly caters for the interest of all stakeholders and the sovereignty of the people that the Constitution safeguards.

Dialogue and reconciliation are paramount in securing the constitutional principles that guarantee every Kenyan to exercise their democratic rights in an atmosphere of peace and security.

Kenyans can no longer afford to let political leaders sweep serious national challenges under the carpet. They expect the political class to squarely address intolerance, marginalisation, unemployment, nepotism and corruption that suffocate national asperations.

Unfortunately, the political elite have avoided engaging in dialogue to soberly reflect on the circumstances. Faith-based organisations, civil society and other non-State actors should therefore be fully involved in the forum for dialogue and give manipulative politicians no room to exploit the ethnic card to divide Kenyans.

Politicians must now respond to wananchi expectations by embracing dialogue without conditions.

Among the critical amendments required to the Constitution are those that will guarantee credible, free, fair and transparent electoral process to prevent the disputes that have brought us to the brink of national catastrophe.

Let’s discard the ‘winner-takes-it-all’ mentality and embrace the clarion call that the nation’s founding fathers envisaged—democracy, patriotism and unity in diversity, with equity in distribution of power and resources. [email protected]