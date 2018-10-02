Tea farmers cry foul over bonuses

Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

Tea farmers attached to Mataara and Gachege factories in Gatundu North are up in arms over significant deductions in bonus slated to be released by the end of this month.

The farmers said that payment for deliveries made to factories between July 1, 2017 and June 30, this year has been lowered by Sh10.

The angry farmers blamed Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) for the reduction in payment, decrying that despite their doubled efforts this year, the agency has resorted to demeaning their struggles.

While total revenue for tea bags sold in 2017/2018 has increased, a Mataara Tea Factory director who sought anonymity said that the price per kilo went down since April attributing the decline to oversupply of tea in the market and thereby leading to fluctuation of global tea prices.

“At Mataara, we had anticipated to get above Sh50 per kg after improving our quality and quantity. We had also projected better pay having produced our own electricity through a multi-million-shilling hydropower which we expected would reduce our cost of production,” said John Kimani, a farmer in Mataara factory.

Charles Gatene Kiruthi, a farmer attached to Gachege factory said that with increased cost of living, farmers will have to seek loans from banks to be able to send their children back to school next January.